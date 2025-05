The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has resolved a glitch that mistakenly canceled thousands of business licenses and is investigating the cause with its vendor.

By: Graham Dowers

Officials confirmed that all affected licenses have been corrected. OMMA is currently working with its licensing vendor to determine the cause of the issue and prevent similar problems in the future.

No additional disruptions are expected at this time.