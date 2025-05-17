Demolition continues on former Cox Convention Center, commuters affected

Cox Convention Center demolition underway in Oklahoma City by Midwest Wrecking.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Demolition on the former Cox Convention Center started at the beginning of April, and more than one month later, Midwest Wrecking, the company handling the $11.5 million demolition project, is making progress, the city of Oklahoma City said Friday.

The City of Oklahoma City said OG&E has been working to disconnect power from the Convention Center.

Crews were able to complete their work on E-K Gaylord Boulevard on May 12, but they had to suspend the work on Reno and Sheridan.

That will pick back up on May 27 with single lane closures.

The City of Oklahoma City said the community will not see major exterior activity for the first couple of months because the contractor is removing the combustible material from inside the building.

What people can expect to see, however, is the pedestrian canopy on the northeast corner of the block that will come down starting Monday.

Parts of the sidewalk surrounding the site will be open during demolition, while other parts will be closed. However, all accessible ramps at the four corners are open.



