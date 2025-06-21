State Law allows for extended birth control prescription

A new law is passed to expand birth control prescriptions. Right now, the state only allows for a three-month prescription, while more than half of the U.S. allows for six months or a full year at a time.

By: Haley Hetrick

Senate Bill 176:

Requires health benefit plans that provide contraception coverage to allow women to obtain a six-month supply of birth control pills on refills after an initial three-month prescription. This aims to increase access and convenience, especially for women in rural areas who may face difficulties making frequent trips to the pharmacy. It was allowed to become law without Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature. It takes effect November 1, 2025

Oklahoma contraceptive statistics:

8 in 10, or 82% of women in Oklahoma of reproductive age, are prescribed some kind of contraceptive. Approximately 35% of women aged 15-49 in Oklahoma are not currently using contraception, with reasons including pregnancy plans, being pregnant or postpartum, or being sexually inactive. At the time of pregnancy, 36.5% of Oklahoma teen mothers were using birth control, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. At least 26 other states offer full-year prescriptions and at least five other states allow for a six-month prescription.

“We've seen some studies that show increasing it to six months increases compliance and lowers the pregnancy rate,” said Greg Clyde, owner of Clyde Pharmacy. “Anytime there's an extended supply, we see compliance go up.”

Expected benefits: