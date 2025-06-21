State Law allows for extended birth control prescription
A new law is passed to expand birth control prescriptions. Right now, the state only allows for a three-month prescription, while more than half of the U.S. allows for six months or a full year at a time.
Friday, June 20th 2025, 8:05 pm
By:
Haley Hetrick
Senate Bill 176:
- Requires health benefit plans that provide contraception coverage to allow women to obtain a six-month supply of birth control pills on refills after an initial three-month prescription.
- This aims to increase access and convenience, especially for women in rural areas who may face difficulties making frequent trips to the pharmacy.
- It was allowed to become law without Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature.
- It takes effect November 1, 2025
Oklahoma contraceptive statistics:
- 8 in 10, or 82% of women in Oklahoma of reproductive age, are prescribed some kind of contraceptive.
- Approximately 35% of women aged 15-49 in Oklahoma are not currently using contraception, with reasons including pregnancy plans, being pregnant or postpartum, or being sexually inactive.
- At the time of pregnancy, 36.5% of Oklahoma teen mothers were using birth control, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
- At least 26 other states offer full-year prescriptions and at least five other states allow for a six-month prescription.
“We've seen some studies that show increasing it to six months increases compliance and lowers the pregnancy rate,” said Greg Clyde, owner of Clyde Pharmacy. “Anytime there's an extended supply, we see compliance go up.”
Expected benefits:
- Better compliance: “We expect people to be more adherent to their medication, so that means fewer missed doses and better overall compliance,” said Clyde.
- Fewer trips for rural Oklahomans: “Anybody that has to drive to a pharmacy in rural Oklahoma, this is a game changer for them, they can go twice a year instead of going once a month or every 3 months,” said Clyde. “We see compliance go up typically when people have the medication with them, if they're going on vacation, they are traveling, college students going back to school.”
Haley Hetrick joined the News 9 team as a multimedia journalist in August 2022. She now works as the Capitol Reporter, reporting on legislative issues statewide. When not at the state capitol, Haley is on general assignment covering everything from crime to feature stories.