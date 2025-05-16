Artini weekend brings color, cocktails, and community support for OKC arts scene

An Oklahoma City springtime tradition is back this weekend with Artini, the Allied Arts' signature fundraising event featuring martinis, music, and an art auction benefiting a range of local arts programs.

By: Robin Marsh

"It's one of our favorite weekends here to support the arts in OKC," the event’s co-chair, Leah Roper, said.

Roper and fellow co-chair Mason Maidt joined local media this week to preview the evening, bringing together more than 150 juried local artists and art lovers across the metro.

"Our artists were juried by the committee to compete to get into the show," Roper said. "And we've got a great variety of art for you from all different types of diverse artists that are showing. And you can bid and take some home with you."

Artini is one of Allied Arts' largest fundraisers, with proceeds going to more than 40 cultural organizations, including the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Science Museum Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City Ballet.

This year’s theme, Havana Nights, promises a colorful celebration with Latin flair. "We're doing Havana nights. So all things color, dancing, salsa music, you name it, we'll have it," she said.

Maidt said the mission of Allied Arts is very personal to him.

"They've been incredibly impactful for me," he said. "I grew up from about age 10 to now as an artist, more specifically in the musical arts. And Allied Arts' efforts to fundraise for the entire arts community afforded me a lot of opportunities to attend programs like the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute and the Oklahoma Youth Orchestras, both of which allowed me to workshop my skills and play professional repertoire at a very young age."

This year's event will be held at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Tickets are $150 and include access to the art auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants, and a martini tasting experience.

Tickets can be purchased at ArtiniOKC.com.