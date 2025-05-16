Convicted killer with months to live seeks compassionate release

James Havens, who killed his wife nearly 20 years ago and is now medically frail, has been denied compassionate release despite meeting Oklahoma’s criteria, prompting his daughters to call for change.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 10:58 pm

By: Tevis Hillis


A convicted killer with only months to live is asking to get out of prison.

James Havens pleaded guilty to killing his wife nearly two decades ago.

His daughters stand behind his release. They say they’re not disputing the crime he admitted to committing, but they’re hoping he dies with dignity.

In 2021, Oklahoma passed a law redefining medical or compassionate release. It states a medically frail inmate is someone with a medical condition who can no longer perform two or more activities of daily living independently. Havens, now unable to walk, meets that standard, according to his medical team. But he was denied.

Records show a sharp decline in the Department of Corrections' requests for these cases to even reach the pardon and parole board. There’s no clear explanation why fewer cases are being considered. Havens is just one of many denials. With just months to live, his daughters are calling for change.
