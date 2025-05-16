Logan County Sheriff's Office searches for missing man

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 7:46 pm
The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking for 44-year-old Brandon Scott Millikan, who was reported missing.
LCSO says Millikan was last seen in the area of Highway 33 and Post Road on May 14, around 1:30 p.m.
Millikan is six feet one inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
He is believed to be driving a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, bright green in color, with an Oklahoma license plate GJZ-464 or no tag at all, LCSO says.
Any person with information regarding Millikan's whereabouts should call Investigator Arballo or Investigator Cardenas at the Sheriff's Office, (405)282-4100.
