Thunder Report: How to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets

As the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, we dive into the must-win situation for Denver and OKC’s strategy. Steve McGehee provides insights straight from Denver.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

-

An exciting night is ahead as the Oklahoma City Thunder meet the Denver Nuggets on their home turf for Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Sports Reporter Steve McGehee is in Denver tonight to bring the latest on how the boys are feeling before the game.

Oklahoma City has won the last two games in round 2 to bring the series back in our favor.

"Pretty much playing every other day, will they wear out?" McGehee said. "Looking at the fourth quarter in the last two games, it appears that Denver was worn out in those last few minutes."

The energy in the Ball Arena will be heavy, since tonight's game is a must-win situation for the Denver Nuggets.

"Oklahoma City players, they fully understand the Nuggets are desperate for a victory," McGehee said.

﻿OKC Thunder Playoffs