Oklahoma Veterans take to the skies in WWII-Era biplane

By: Deanne Stein

A group of Oklahoma veterans took a journey this week aboard a fully restored World War II-era biplane, thanks to a nonprofit honoring those who served.

Dream Flights, an organization dedicated to giving veterans a chance to fly in the historic aircraft, brought its bright yellow biplane to Wiley Post Airport in NW Oklahoma City. The 10-minute flights may be short, but for many, they leave long-lasting memories.

“It felt like home,” said retired Brigadier General Ben Robinson, moments after landing. “It was a real treat. First time I’ve flown in a while."

The double-winged aircraft drew attention from onlookers and stirred memories for those preparing to fly. Among them, a husband and wife whose military bond has spanned decades. Leaman Harris, a retired U.S. Air Force captain, served from 1962 to 1968, flying on B-52 bombers and C-141 cargo planes.

“We flew medivac missions carrying wounded soldiers back home,” Leaman said.

Now he’s excited for a different type of flight.

“I’ve never been in an open cockpit airplane before,” said Leaman. “It’s going to be a whole new experience.”

On the ground watching, sat Judith, Harris’ biggest supporter and wife of nearly 60 years. The couple first met while both were serving in the Air Force; he was a navigator, she was a nurse

“I was brand new to nursing, and I wanted to do something unique and decided that that would be unique and I could get away from home,” Judith said.

Once landed, Leaman had a big smile on his face.

“It was wonderful, it was a fantastic flight, the wind blowing by was the most interesting thing,” Leaman said. “It was just all whoosh all the way all the time, and it was noisy, but that made it fun.”

Last to board was Judith, making her way to the plane with her walker, her adventurous spirit unfaded. This time, Leaman waited in the wings, cheering her on from the ground.

“It was fantastic,” Judith said afterward. “Everything looked so beautiful and green. I loved it.”

"It was kind of neat that we could do that," Leaman added. "The first time we've been able to experience something like that together."

This is also the first time Dream Flights has been in Oklahoma.

"The fact that they're doing this for veterans, that's what's really cool about it, more than just the flight, it's the recognition and the honoring of the veterans, and that's just wonderful," said Robinson.

To date, the nonprofit has given more than 7,300 flights to veterans and seniors nationwide.