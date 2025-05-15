Lawton woman charged with murder after alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill husband

A Lawton woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hiring men to kill her husband, who warned police before being found dead.

By: Christian Hans

-

A Lawton woman charged with attempting to hire someone to kill her husband has now been charged with murder.

Court records say Susan Hunter offered a large sum of money to two men in 2023 to kill her husband, John Velas.

Investigators say Velas tried to warn police officers about the plot before he was killed.

“Our victim did indicate that someone tried to approach him, saying, 'Hey, I believe your wife wants you dead,'” Lawton Police Sgt. Chris Blessing said.

Two days later, Velas was found shot to death in a park.

Hunter has now been booked on a first-degree murder charge.