Lawton woman charged with murder after alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill husband

A Lawton woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hiring men to kill her husband, who warned police before being found dead.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 7:55 am

By: Christian Hans


LAWTON, Okla. -

A Lawton woman charged with attempting to hire someone to kill her husband has now been charged with murder.

Court records say Susan Hunter offered a large sum of money to two men in 2023 to kill her husband, John Velas.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma Woman Accused Of 'Murder For Hire' After Husband Found Dead

Investigators say Velas tried to warn police officers about the plot before he was killed.

“Our victim did indicate that someone tried to approach him, saying, 'Hey, I believe your wife wants you dead,'” Lawton Police Sgt. Chris Blessing said.

Two days later, Velas was found shot to death in a park.

Hunter has now been booked on a first-degree murder charge.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 15th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025