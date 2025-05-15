Suspect identified in fatal El Reno hit-and-run

El Reno Police have identified a person of interest following a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday. See the latest from investigators.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 7:47 am

By: Christian Hans


EL RENO, Okla. -

Police have identified a person of interest involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in El Reno.

The El Reno Police Department says 36-year-old Amos Beaver was arguing with someone over ownership of a car when he was run over by that car. Beaver died at the scene.

RELATED: Man dead after El Reno hit-and-run

ERPD says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Ralph Ramnarine, took off from the area.

Investigators are now searching for Ramnarine as the investigation continues.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 15th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025