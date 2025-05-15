Suspect identified in fatal El Reno hit-and-run

El Reno Police have identified a person of interest following a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday. See the latest from investigators.

By: Christian Hans

-

Police have identified a person of interest involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in El Reno.

The El Reno Police Department says 36-year-old Amos Beaver was arguing with someone over ownership of a car when he was run over by that car. Beaver died at the scene.

ERPD says the driver, identified as 21-year-old Ralph Ramnarine, took off from the area.

Investigators are now searching for Ramnarine as the investigation continues.