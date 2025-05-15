Marine veteran and father of 2 fatally shot while patrolling SW OKC apartment complex

Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting death of a metro security guard.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting death of a metro security guard. Police said 40-year-old Robert Agu was shot in his car on Tuesday while he was patrolling an abandoned apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. Agu's family told News 9 his wife was the first to know something was wrong when he did not answer her phone calls.

A Marine veteran, husband, and father of two young boys became the city’s latest victim of gun violence. Agu's relatives said the local security company he worked for was notified Tuesday night he was not responding to phone calls. The company’s dispatch called police.

“The vehicle for that security guard had not moved in some time and so police arrived to check that security guard’s welfare,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Found him deceased inside the vehicle and appeared to have been shot to death.”

Agu's family said they are in shock and cannot imagine why someone would want to harm him. They said Agu was a hard worker and enjoyed his job as a security guard.

While police have not identified the shooter or made an arrest, the victim's family believes someone has answers that will bring their loved one justice.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in this case,” said Quirk. “Anyone with information contact the Homicide tip line CrimeStoppers, please reach out to police.”

An employee for the local security company Agu worked for could not offer any information other than they were cooperating with the police investigation.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help in the veteran’s funeral and burial costs.