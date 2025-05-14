Flight experiencing mechanical issue lands at OKC International Airport

A flight reporting a mechanical issue conducted an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Oklahoma City International Airport.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 9:59 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters responded to Oklahoma City International Airport Wednesday morning ahead of an inbound flight experiencing technical issues.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the flight heading to the airport reported that all tires are ruptured, which could affect the plane's stability while landing.

Oklahoma City International Airport Public Information Officer Stacey Hamm said the plane conducted an emergency landing but landed safely.

Hamm said 40 people were on board, but it is unknown if the aircraft is a commercial or private flight.

The cause of the mechanical issue is under investigation
