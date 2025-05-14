Plans for Downtown Edmond brewery scrapped two years after lease approval

Plans for a brewery and taproom in downtown Edmond are scrapped, two years after the Edmond City Council approved a 25-year ground lease for the development. The project has been plagued with multiple Notices of Default and missed construction deadlines, ultimately ending with the City Council considering a mutual termination of the lease this month.

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 11:38 pm

By: Amanda Siew


EDMOND, Okla. -

Downtown Edmond is no longer getting a new microbrewery and taproom despite plans for it being in the works for two years.

Lap 7 Development planned to build what would have been Prairie Artisan Ales' second location at the Festival Market Place, which sits right across from the Edmond Railyard near West Edmond Road and South Broadway.

Site Map for Prairie Artisan Ales Edmond BreweryImage Provided By: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The City Council first approved a 25-year lease with developers on May 22, 2023. Since then, the City sent two Notices of Default on Jan. 3, 2024, and March 18, 2025, to Lap 7 Development because it missed deadlines to start construction.

The City Council was set to consider another lease extension at its Monday meeting to allow developers to start construction by August 4. However, Lap 7 Development's owner, Brandon Lodge, sent a letter to Edmond's mayor and councilors prior to the meeting, asking to withdraw his lease extension request.

In the letter published by online media outlet NonDoc, Lodge said in part,

"...after my meetings last week with city council members it became apparent that both sides were approaching, or had already arrived, at deal fatigue. This happens from time to time in real estate deals, and deals of all kinds, despite the best efforts of all parties. As difficult as this decision has been to make, this project has reached that point."

In consideration of Lodge's letter, the City Council voted Monday to meet again in two weeks to consider a mutual termination of the ground lease rather than a unilateral termination due to default.

You can read the full timeline of the project here:
