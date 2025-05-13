1 in custody, 1 injured in SE OKC chase

A person is in custody, and two people are injured following a chase that ended in a crash near Southeast 29th Street and South Durland Avenue, according to police.

By: Destini Pittman

A person is in custody, and another is injured following a chase that ended in a crash near Southeast 29th Street and South Durland Avenue, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said this started as a foot chase near South Central Avenue and Southeast 17th Street.

Officers said they were trying to make contact with the suspect, who had a warrant. They said the suspect jumped into a car in an attempt to flee from officers.

During the chase, the suspect crashed into another car, according to police. The driver of this vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect tried to flee after the crash, but was tased and taken into custody.



