Metro officers join annual torch run to support Special Olympics

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 12:21 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Metro law enforcement agencies hit the pavement for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The event kicked off at Oklahoma City Police Headquarters, where officers from across the metro gathered to carry the Flame of Hope on its journey toward the Special Olympics Summer Games. The run stretched from downtown OKC to the State Capitol, marking a symbolic start to the week’s celebrations.

This tradition unites law enforcement and community members in raising awareness and support for Special Olympics athletes across the state.

On Wednesday morning, the Flame of Hope will continue its path to Stillwater, where it will light the cauldron at the Special Olympics Summer Games Opening Ceremony.

Previous coverage: Special Olympics Kick Off In Stillwater With Opening Ceremony
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

