Thunder Fan Experience: What to expect before and during Game 5

With a big game on the line for the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans are expected to pack the Paycom Center Tuesday night in support of their team.
Whether inside the arena or outside for Thunder Up in the Park, fans will also have opportunities for extra community engagement with the team.
Oklahoma City Thunder Director of Corporate Communications Gayle Maxwell joined the News 9 team on Tuesday to share more about what to expect.
A: There's no other atmosphere like Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on game night. So we are just reminding our fans, first of all, get there early. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and as an incentive, guess what? Food and beverages [are] 50% off from 6:30 to 7:30. So you want to get there, you want to grab your bucket of popcorn. You want to grab your food, your treats, you want to get in your seat, and when you know what you gotta do: Put on that shirt. It's kind of like your unofficial. You would never see the coaching staff not matching, not being in unison, joining the spirit of the team, all of our fans get engaged, so we need you to shirt up. We need everybody in their seats by 8 p.m. because we want to tear the roof off as soon as our players hit the floor.
A: Absolutely. You know, you've got BBQ, you've got pizza, you've got burgers, you've got chicken strips, you've got fries. You've got ice cream. If you're bringing the kids, get them, you'll want to load them up.
A: When our team sees that we are ready and we are in place and we are suited up just like that ... They feed off of that energy. We also want Denver to know this is the home of the Thunder. We don't want them to forget that, right? It isn't just an exciting atmosphere, it's so much fun to be a part of what the team is doing.
A: That's been going great. So Thunder Up in the Park starts at 5 p.m., and don't forget, you have a chance to win free tickets only at Thunder Up in the Park. So you want to get there, and we'll be running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., performances, tattoos, haircuts, hairstyle, face painting, everything you want. Come on out to Thunder Up in the Park.
A: I'm just going to say we're definitely going to win, you know. I trust our team. I don't have a score for you, but I don't think there will be a doubt who's the better team.
