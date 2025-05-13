Thunder Fan Experience: What to expect before and during Game 5

Whether celebrating in Thunder Up in the Park or watching the Thunder play inside the Paycom Center, there will be plenty to do for fans heading out to experience Tuesday night's game.

By: Christian Hans

With a big game on the line for the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans are expected to pack the Paycom Center Tuesday night in support of their team.

Whether inside the arena or outside for Thunder Up in the Park, fans will also have opportunities for extra community engagement with the team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Director of Corporate Communications Gayle Maxwell joined the News 9 team on Tuesday to share more about what to expect.

Q: We need a big win. What do you want fans to know as they make their way to the Paycom Center?

A: There's no other atmosphere like Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on game night. So we are just reminding our fans, first of all, get there early. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and as an incentive, guess what? Food and beverages [are] 50% off from 6:30 to 7:30. So you want to get there, you want to grab your bucket of popcorn. You want to grab your food, your treats, you want to get in your seat, and when you know what you gotta do: Put on that shirt. It's kind of like your unofficial. You would never see the coaching staff not matching, not being in unison, joining the spirit of the team, all of our fans get engaged, so we need you to shirt up. We need everybody in their seats by 8 p.m. because we want to tear the roof off as soon as our players hit the floor.

Q: Are you expecting fans to come in droves?

A: Absolutely. You know, you've got BBQ, you've got pizza, you've got burgers, you've got chicken strips, you've got fries. You've got ice cream. If you're bringing the kids, get them, you'll want to load them up.

Q: Do you guys want them there early? What does that do for the team, the overall atmosphere?

A: When our team sees that we are ready and we are in place and we are suited up just like that ... They feed off of that energy. We also want Denver to know this is the home of the Thunder. We don't want them to forget that, right? It isn't just an exciting atmosphere, it's so much fun to be a part of what the team is doing.

Q: How has Thunder Up in the Park been going?

A: That's been going great. So Thunder Up in the Park starts at 5 p.m., and don't forget, you have a chance to win free tickets only at Thunder Up in the Park. So you want to get there, and we'll be running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., performances, tattoos, haircuts, hairstyle, face painting, everything you want. Come on out to Thunder Up in the Park.

Q: Any predictions for the score tonight?

A: I'm just going to say we're definitely going to win, you know. I trust our team. I don't have a score for you, but I don't think there will be a doubt who's the better team.

