OKC Thunder back in the Paycom Center for Game 5 against Nuggets

Ahead of a crucial Game 5 matchup between the Thunder and Nuggets, News 9 Sports Reporter Chris Williams is sharing what he hopes to see for Oklahoma City to come out on top.

By: Christian Hans

After evening out the series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, it is game day for the Thunder again at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Despite the tough battle that was Game 4, Thunder fans could see an improvement in their team heading into Game 5.

The News 9 team spoke with Sports Reporter Chris Williams ahead of Tuesday's matchup, who said the Thunder's play in the previous matchup could give insight into the next game.

"I think Thunder fans should actually feel pretty good that Game 4 was sloppy," Williams said. "It was ugly. It was nerve-wracking, but I actually feel like it should give more confidence than if the Thunder had blown the Nuggets out."

Williams also said, despite the tough matchup, the team has the skillset to be the ones that come out on top.

"What we saw was this young team closeout, a close game where they trailed in the fourth quarter and get the win on the road," Williams said. "We saw all the signs that great teams have, series tied, we should be feeling great as this shifts back to Oklahoma City."

As for the potential impact of former Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who now plays for the Nuggets, Williams said to expect him to play tough.

"Russell only has one speed, regardless of where you are, what you're doing, he'll be pedaled to the metal every single play," Williams said. "He doesn't worry about fouls ... I don't think that'll be the key factor in this game."

Williams also said for the Thunder, he expects big plays from MVP-hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"It feels weird to say it, because he's been leading the team in scoring, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been able to hit the three-ball," Williams said. "I want to see Shai get back in the groove. During the season, he was able to score at all three levels, and it opened things up for everybody on the court."

Williams' final score prediction: 121-108 in the Thunder's favor.

