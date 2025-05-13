Virginia McDonald's bans anyone under the age of 21

Get your ID ready, otherwise you may not be allowed inside a Virginia McDonald's.

By: CBS News

-

A McDonald's location in Virginia is turning heads with a bold new policy: No one under the age of 21 is allowed to dine inside the restaurant.

A sign posted at the entrance of the fast food chain reads, “Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald's location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age. This decision was made to protect our staff, our guests, and our community."

Adults are asked to ring the doorbell to be let in. Drive-thru and mobile ordering options remain available to all ages.

The note finishes with, "We thank you for understanding as we work to keep our restaurant a safe and welcoming place for all. Management."

The sudden policy shift appears to have gone into effect this week. It is unclear how long the policy will remain in effect. A photo taken by WUSA9 reporter and shared with our newsroom shows the notice prominently displayed at the entrance.

The McDonald’s sits near multiple Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) campuses and is a popular lunchtime and after-school hangout.

Our newsroom has reached out to both McDonald’s and Fairfax County Public Schools for comment. So far, only the owner and operator of this McDonald's location have responded to say:

"We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer. We’ve enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald’s security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all. We thank our community for its support, understanding and patience."

FCPS released a statement on Friday where they said they shared a message from the Franconia Road McDonald's owner about the ban with its students at nearby Edison High School.

"FCPS encourages families to talk to their students about appropriate conduct, including in the community," FCPS said, adding that anyone who leaves school during the day without parental approval will receive an "unexcused absence."

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we continue to gather more information and await responses from McDonald's corporate office.



