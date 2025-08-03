Man dies after being pulled from pond at Edmond disc golf course

Police say man drowned Sunday afternoon at a disc golf course pond in south Edmond.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A man has died after an apparent drowning at a disc golf course pond in south Edmond on Sunday afternoon according to Oklahoma Christian University campus police.

First responders were called to the area near Smiling Hill Boulevard and South Boulevard, where a person was found unresponsive in the water. Authorities say emergency crews pulled the man from the pond and began CPR at the scene.

Police indicate the incident occurred near the Oklahoma Christian University campus.

Despite life-saving efforts, authorities say the man was pronounced deceased. Officials say this was an accidental drowning, and the identity of the victim has not yet been made public.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are made available.