Broken Bow teen dies in crash a week before graduation

A crash in McCurtain County claims the life of a beloved Broken Bow teen. Police say high speed is to blame.

By: Madelyn Fisher

An 18-year-old from Broken Bow has died after a crash in McCurtain County over the weekend.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three teens were traveling on Cow Crossing Road approximately 15 miles north of Hayworth when their car veered off the road and rolled several times.

OHP says Korey Nnokam died at the scene. The driver and a second passenger were transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers believe speed is to blame for the crash.

In a social media post, Broken Bow Public Schools says Korey was a beloved student athelete who set to graduate Saturday, May 17.