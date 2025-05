Oklahoma softball was given the No. 2 seed, behind Texas A&M.

By: Graham Dowers

Despite winning four straight national titles and the SEC regular season, Oklahoma softball was given the No. 2 seed, behind Texas A&M. The Sooners will host Boston, Cal, and Omaha in the Norman Regional as they begin their postseason run. Pitcher Sam Landry says mental preparation and trust in her coaches and faith are driving her focus heading into the tournament.