Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation: Small in size, big on influence

With just seven members, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation may be one of the smallest in the country, but in terms of influence, it's a political heavyweight.

By: Alex Cameron, Graham Dowers

In a rare joint interview, all seven members -- Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, and Representatives Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Stephanie Bice, and Josh Brecheen -- gathered in a House hearing room to speak with News 9 Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron about their work, values, and what helps them represent the state effectively in the nation’s capital.

Veterans in Leadership

The delegation includes veteran lawmakers like Rep. Frank Lucas, the longest-serving current member of Oklahoma’s delegation with 31 years in the House, and Rep. Tom Cole, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee. All seven hold leadership roles on over a dozen congressional committees, a level of influence rarely seen from such a small group.

Diverse Backgrounds, Shared Values

Despite their shared party affiliation, the delegation is far from uniform. Their perspectives are shaped by a range of life experiences, from Lankford’s years in youth ministry to Brecheen’s time working for Sen. Tom Coburn to Bice’s role as a mother raising daughters in Oklahoma.

More than anything else, Frank Lucas’s approach to his job stems from growing up in a part of the state where drought and misguided federal agriculture policy turned the land to dust and so many lives with it.

“I came here with a personal mission,” said Rep. Lucas, “Do no harm. Do not hurt my constituents.”

The members say their differences, whether generational, geographical, or ideological, are met with mutual respect and a shared focus on what’s best for Oklahoma.

Unity Despite Differences

The delegation doesn’t always agree. Rep. Bice and Rep. Brecheen, for instance, acknowledged voting differently on certain issues. But they emphasized that respect and understanding prevail.

“Sometimes Josh and I may be on opposite sides of issues, but we have a mutual respect," Bice said. "That’s what his people expect from him. And I think he would feel the same way about the votes that I take, too.”

“The more that you will give each other grace, that comes back to you in grace,” Rep. Josh Brecheen said.

A Legacy of Punching Above Their Weight

The tradition of outsized impact from Oklahoma lawmakers goes back decades. The delegation proudly recalls Carl Albert, the “Little Giant from Little Dixie,” who served as Speaker of the House in the early 1970s. And there have been others.

“We understand the shoulders that we stand on, “ said Sen. Lankford. “I mean, if I look at just my Senate seat, it's Tom Coburn, it's Don Nickles, it's Henry Bellmon, and you keep going back -- Robert S Kerr…they set a path and you think, ‘Okay, do the next level and don't mess it up.’”

The delegation is strategic in working to continue that legacy by trying to serve on separate committees, allowing them to maximize Oklahoma’s reach in Congress.

Sen. Mullin summed it up simply: “What’s interesting about our delegation is we all punch way above our weight.”

A Focus on Oklahoma’s Future

The lawmakers say they are guided by a commitment to the people of Oklahoma, whether advocating for rural communities, defending military installations, or supporting local businesses.

“Four million people are counting on us,” said Sen. Lankford. “Whoever has this seat next, we want to set the tone and make sure it's ready for them.”