Deadline nears for in-person tornado relief in Harrah

Storm victims in Harrah affected by the November tornadoes have just a few days left to apply for disaster assistance in person.

Sunday, May 11th 2025, 8:05 am

By: Graham Dowers


HARRAH, Okla. -

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Harrah Church will close this Thursday. Officials urge those in need of aid to apply before the deadline.

After Thursday, residents can still apply for disaster assistance loans online here.
