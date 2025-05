2025 Softball Tournament cancelled due to weather, with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M named co-champions in unexpected statement.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament due to weather, where the Oklahoma Sooners were set to face Texas A&M in Georgia for the championship game.

In the official statement, the SEC declared that both teams were crowned co-champions of the tournament, and wished the best for both teams in the post-season.

MORE SPORTS:

News 9 Sports

OKC Thunder Playoffs