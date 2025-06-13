Thunder points scored turn into pork donations for Oklahomans in need

Oklahoma Pork Council celebrates Thunder's NBA Playoff run by donating a pound of pork for each point scored.

By: Tevis Hillis

Points scored by the Oklahoma City Thunder during their historic NBA Playoff run are turning into something more than momentum; they're turning into meals.

The Oklahoma Pork Council launched a unique campaign, pledging to donate pork for every point scored. They donated one pound of pork per point during the Western Conference Finals. Now that the Thunder are in the NBA Finals, they've upped the ante: 10 pounds of pork per point.

That means every basket is making a difference for organizations like the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City.

"We serve about 500 meals a day," said Chris McDermitt, chef at the Homeless Alliance. "About 200 for breakfast, 300 for lunch. It goes up and down depending on the weather."

While McDermitt and his team prep hundreds of meals daily, the extra help from the Pork Council goes a long way.

"We saw how well the Thunder were playing and thought this would be a fun way to support both the team and our communities," said Shay Stegmann with the Oklahoma Pork Council.

So far, the Thunder's playoff performance has translated into 585 pounds of pork—enough to make a real impact in kitchens across the state.

"I usually use 60 to 100 pounds of meat for a meal that feeds 300 people," McDermitt said. "So this is going to help a lot."

As the Thunder push forward on the NBA's biggest stage, the Pork Council is doing the same.

"We knew we had to step it up," said Stegmann. "It's pretty cool watching the game and thinking, 'that's 10 more pounds donated.'"

Even pork producers from Indiana are joining the effort.