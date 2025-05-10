OKC Streetcar service to be suspended May 13-16, bus shuttles provided

The Oklahoma City Streetcar will temporarily suspend service from Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, as OG&E disconnects power from the former Myriad Convention Center.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma City Streetcar will temporarily suspend service from Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, as OG&E disconnects power from the former Myriad Convention Center to prepare for its demolition. The work is part of site preparations for the new Paycom Center.

To support riders during the four-day shutdown, EMBARK will operate bus shuttles every 25 minutes along the downtown streetcar loop between 6 a.m. and midnight. Riders can board at any existing streetcar platform except the Century Center stop on Sheridan.

Standard streetcar fares apply, and bus head signs will read “OKC Streetcar Service – Downtown Loop.” Real-time tracking will not be available, so passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time.

Special Service for Thunder Game

For the Thunder basketball game on May 13, game day shuttles will run two hours before tip-off and one hour after the game ends.

Traffic Impact and Lane Closures

Drivers should expect periodic lane closures throughout downtown during the work:

May 12: One northbound lane on E.K. Gaylord Blvd. (between Reno and Sheridan) will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13: East or westbound lanes on Reno Ave. (between E.K. Gaylord and Ron Norick Blvd.) will close intermittently between 7 a.m. and noon. May 14–15: Periodic lane closures in both directions will occur on Reno Ave. and Sheridan Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Need Help?

Riders with questions about shuttle service can call EMBARK Customer Service at 405-235-RIDE (7433), available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents can sign up for construction updates related to the new arena at the City of Oklahoma City’s website.