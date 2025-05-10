OKC Streetcar service to be suspended May 13-16, bus shuttles provided

Saturday, May 10th 2025, 11:51 am
The Oklahoma City Streetcar will temporarily suspend service from Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, as OG&E disconnects power from the former Myriad Convention Center to prepare for its demolition. The work is part of site preparations for the new Paycom Center.
To support riders during the four-day shutdown, EMBARK will operate bus shuttles every 25 minutes along the downtown streetcar loop between 6 a.m. and midnight. Riders can board at any existing streetcar platform except the Century Center stop on Sheridan.
Standard streetcar fares apply, and bus head signs will read “OKC Streetcar Service – Downtown Loop.” Real-time tracking will not be available, so passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time.
For the Thunder basketball game on May 13, game day shuttles will run two hours before tip-off and one hour after the game ends.
Drivers should expect periodic lane closures throughout downtown during the work:
Riders with questions about shuttle service can call EMBARK Customer Service at 405-235-RIDE (7433), available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Residents can sign up for construction updates related to the new arena at the City of Oklahoma City’s website.
