Oklahoma seniors defrauded of $50 million in 2024, FBI reports

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Oklahoma seniors lost more than $50 million to fraud in 2024, a 66% jump from how much they lost in 2023, an FBI crime report states.

“It is continuing to increase. We aren't seeing any signs of leveling out and education is really the best defense that you have,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Tara Hardin.

In 2023, Oklahoma seniors 60 and older lost more than $22 million to fraud. Last year, seniors made nearly 2,000 complaints of fraud, losing more than $50 million.

An AARP study explained that individuals who are aware of specific scam tactics are 80% less likely to become victims of those scams.

"That's why this educational piece is so important, and the fraudsters are constantly changing their tactics. So, it's important to keep up with this education,” Hardin urged.

Hardin said she teaches classes to seniors on scam and fraud prevention.

"Absolutely not a day goes by that I don't teach a class and someone raises their hand and said, ‘I just clicked on something like that yesterday,’” she noted.

Hardin recommended that people confirm and verify before giving out personal information.

"If you're told to call a number, confirm and verify before you call that number. Anytime there is a sharing of personal information or a financial transaction, slow it down, confirm and verify."

Unfortunately, SSgt.Hardin added, a lot of these crimes are perpetrated by organized crime rings outside of the U.S., making them difficult to prosecute.

She said she still encourages people to report the crime, both at the state and federal levels.

You can learn more about the classes the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office offers here.