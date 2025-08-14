OKC family of 7 loses home in house fire, works to rebuild from nothing

An Oklahoma City family of seven who lost their home to a fire in June told News 9 on Wednesday that they are working to rebuild their lives from little to nothing, and are seeking community support as the kids head back to school.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

An Oklahoma City family of seven who lost their home to a fire in June told News 9 on Wednesday that they are working to rebuild their lives from little to nothing, and are seeking community support as the kids head back to school.

The Lolar family has five kids under the age of seven who all witnessed and escaped from the fire, which happened on June 20 near Kasbaum Lane and SE 89th St.

Ellsworth Lolar, the dad to the five kids, said he was on the phone with his partner Holly, when the kids sounded the alarm.

"And then I heard in the background, the kids were like, 'it's smoking' or something, and she thought that it was her cooking because she was cooking, and then they kept saying it. She came to the front, opened the door and then fire [was] all on her,” Lolar recalled.

He said his partner had to drop everything to get the kids out through the back door.

"They have symptoms of [PTSD]... They're scared of any alarm because the alarm was going off. Any smoke; when we start cooking, they're scared. 'Don't turn the oven on, '" he shared.

The family said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“They know it started on the porch, but that’s all they know.”

The couple said they have chosen to homeschool their kids this school year.

"I don't think they would do too good in the school right now. So, to keep them closer to us,” said Lolar.

The family added that they are staying with family in a cramped apartment, but they are working to stay strong for the kids.

"Not only we're staying strong, we're staying ‘Oklahoma strong’. So you know, that's a different toughness for us. We're tough."

Lolar encouraged anyone reading this story to prepare for the worst.

"We never thought this would happen. Try to be prepared for this situation... Get some renters' insurance or something like that because we didn't have that. You never know what's going to happen."

Lolar said he was in the process of starting a liquidation and bin shop discount store when the fire happened. He had to give up his dream of being a business owner temporarily to find a more lucrative job.

The family said what was not burned had smoke or water damage.

They also said they visit the food bank regularly and are relying on clothing donations to get by.

If you would like to help this family recover from the fire, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.