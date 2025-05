Police are investigating a head-on collision where one driver was found with a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

By: Destini Pittman

Police are investigating a head-on collision where one driver was found with a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

The crash happened near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kate Avenue, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers are searching the area for a possible shooting scene. The driver of the other vehicle is being evaluated by EMSA.