Early voting now open for May 13 election: School bonds on the ballot

By: Dani Ingram

Early voting is now underway for Oklahoma’s May 13 election.

Oklahoma voters have the chance to weigh in on school bond proposals across the state.

SCHOOL BOND ISSUES

Several school districts are asking voters to approve bond proposals to fund major improvements:

Calumet Public Schools: A $6.175 million bond proposal would fund a new performing arts and event center. Cimarron Public Schools: Two separate bond issues are on the ballot. $4.42 million for building renovations and $180,000 for transportation needs. Coyle Public Schools: Voters will consider a $2.48 million bond for a new AG/STEM building and a $420,000 bond for transportation. Davis Public Schools: $45.22 million bond proposal that would fund an event center, new classrooms, a fieldhouse, and upgrades to the stadium.

When and Where to Vote

Early voting runs May 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at county election boards.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 13. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

·Visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal to check registration status, view sample ballots, and more.

What You Need to Vote

To vote in person, you must:

Be a registered voter in your county Bring a valid ID such as a U.S., State of Oklahoma or tribal government-issued ID with your name, photo and a valid expiration date. Your free Voter Identification Card

Absentee voters may not vote early in person if they’ve already returned a ballot.

