Two drivers high on meth charged in deadly NW OKC crash after 8-month investigation

By: Jennifer Pierce

An eight-month long investigation into a deadly crash revealed the drivers were high on methamphetamines. Oklahoma County prosecutors charged two men for causing the crash at a busy intersection in Northwest Oklahoma City last September.

The woman who died was the passenger of William Hickman, 44, who the Oklahoma County District Attorney charged this week with one count of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.

The crash shut down the intersection of Northwest 178th street and Pennsylvania Avenue during rush hour traffic.

“When our investigators respond to a scene, we will block the scene off so nothing is moved,” said Lt. James Williams, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Hickman was turning left at the light when he collided with the driver of a white truck. The crash killed Hickman's passenger 56-year-old Shannon Parker. Signal 30 investigators were called to the scene.

“We’re documenting a collision scene but we’re also looking at was there a crime involved?” said Williams.

Court documents said Hickman admitted to "vaping" and possibly using an intoxicating substance in the vape before driving. Hickman also told investigators he was on prescription medication.

“Obviously you’re not attentive driving if you’re under the influence of some medication or something else,” said Williams.

The second driver involved was identified as 33-year-old Justin Ocampo. He told police Hickman turned in front of him and he did not have time to stop. Police said Ocampo had signs of intoxication. They later found methamphetamine and two glass pipes in his pockets.

Police also check the black boxes on both vehicles before turning their investigation over to the District Attorney's office.

“That has a lot of data on it the investigators will pull,” said Williams.

Police said Ocampo confessed to getting high that morning. He is charged with DUI and possession of meth. Both drivers were arrested at the scene and have since bonded out of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.