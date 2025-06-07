One dead after medical emergency following assault at The Collective

Oklahoma City Police say a man died after having an medical emergency following an assault at The Collective in Midtown Saturday morning.

By: Victor Pozadas

A man walked into The Collective and assaulted an employee for unknown reasons. The man had a medical emergency in the middle of the confrontation and was tended to after first responders arrived on scene according to authorities.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died officials say.

No other injuries were reported.

