Wrong place, Wrong Time: SE OKC shooting victim shares her survival story

The survivor of a violent gun attack spoke exclusively to News 9 four years after the life-changing experience.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

The survivor of a violent gun attack spoke exclusively to News 9 four years after the life-changing experience. Oklahoma City police said the case remains unsolved despite clear video of the suspects and their car.

Police said the victim in the May 2021 shooting was not the intended target. Then Then 18-year-old Lexi Crawford was giving a friend a ride home when her life was changed forever.

Crawford lives with the scars from that drive-by shooting.

“I still have probably six bullets inside of mean and they can’t take them out because it can cause more damage,” said Lexi Crawford, shooting survivor. “So, they just wait until they come to the surface and then take them out.”

She was in the front seat of her car when dozens of bullets ripped through. Crawford could be heard on Ring camera video screaming for help.

“It was crazy that happened to me and I lived through it,” said Crawford.

Crawford said part of the healing process was watching the video, something her family did not want her to see.

“I made them let me watch it because I wanted to watch it and I watched the whole thing,” said Crawford.

After the shooting Crawford left the state for safety and to continue her healing journey.

“It opened my eyes to the kind of person I want to be,” said Crawford.

Crawford had just graduated high school at the time of the shooting and admits she was surrounded by the wrong people.

“And that led to these things that happened,” said Crawford.

Four years later, Crawford has a baby boy and has started a new life.

“I’m in college, I’m about to start nursing school. I feel like I’ve made good progress,” said Crawford. “I’m grateful for how far I’ve come after all of that.”

Crawford believes her friend she was dropping off was the target of the shooting. She remains hopeful someone will come forward with information about the suspects.

The shooting was May 24th, 2021 near southeast 48th Terrace and Sunnylane Road. Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.