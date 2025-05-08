Former Girl Scouts employee facing embezzlement charges after stealing more than $14,000

A former Girl Scouts accounting coordinator has been charged with embezzlement.

By: Madelyn Fisher

An Oklahoma City metro woman is charged with embezzlement after authorities say she stole more than $14,000 from Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

Court documents show Mary Ford worked as an accounting coordinator for the branch between August of 2021 and September of 2024.

During that time, Ford handled various financial tasks, including vendor calls, cookie sales transactions and bill payments.

Court records say Ford was given a company credit card meant to be used for official business only. However, investigators say Ford used the card for personal Amazon purchases and to Venmo her mother $1,486.

Police say Ford wrote an apology letter to the council and has agreed to pay back all the money.

Ford is now facing one count of Embezzlement over $1,000.