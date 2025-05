Ford announces a price increase for the three vehicle models manufactured in Mexico, effective for vehicles built after May 2.

By: Allyson Luckie

Ford is raising its prices on three vehicle models made in Mexico, due in part to higher import tariffs.

The U.S. automaker says the Bronco Sport, Mach-E and Maverick will all go up $2,000 each.

Ford says the price hikes will only impact vehicles built after May 2.