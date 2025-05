Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 2 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

By: Destini Pittman

-

OKC made a big comeback on Wednesday, beating the Nuggets 149 to 106.

Game 3 of the second-round playoffs takes place Friday at 9 p.m. at the Ball Arena in Denver.

