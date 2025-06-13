2025 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times, Pairings: Full Friday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

Oakmont lived up to its reputation in Round 1 of the U.S. Open, with just 10 players under par as stars like Rahm and Koepka surged while others, including Scheffler and McIlroy, look to rebound Friday to make the cut.

By: CBS Sports

The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open lived up to the expectations as one of the toughest tests in golf. Only 10 players broke par in Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where ideal weather still couldn’t soften one of golf’s toughest tests setting up a pressure-packed Friday as stars like Brooks Koepka (-2), Jon Rahm (-1), and Jordan Spieth (E) look to build momentum, while others like Scottie Scheffler (+3), Rory McIlroy (+4), and Bryson DeChambeau (+3) fight to stay in contention.





Round 2 -- Friday, June 13

Round 2 start time: 5:30 a.m.

Early streaming coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC,

Late streaming coverage: 6-7 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 6:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app





2025 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

Hole No. 1

5:45 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 5:56 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 6:07 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 6:18 a.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 6:29 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 6:40 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 6:51 a.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 7:02 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 7:13 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 7:24 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 7:35 a.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a) 7:46 a.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 7:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee 11:30 a.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 11:41 a.m. — Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 11:52 a.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 12:03 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 12:14 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 12:25 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 12:47 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 1:09 p.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 1:20 p.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 1:31 p.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 1:42 p.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Hole No. 10

5:45 a.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 5:56 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 6:07 a.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 6:18 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 6:29 a.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 6:40 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 6:51 a.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 7:02 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 7:13 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 7:24 a.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 7:35 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter 7:46 a.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz 7:57 a.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser 11:30 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 11:41 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 11:52 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 12:03 p.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 12:14 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 12:25 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 12:36 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 12:47 p.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 12:58 p.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 1:09 p.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 1:20 p.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen 1:31 p.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson 1:42 p.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins







