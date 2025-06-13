2025 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times, Pairings: Full Friday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

Oakmont lived up to its reputation in Round 1 of the U.S. Open, with just 10 players under par as stars like Rahm and Koepka surged while others, including Scheffler and McIlroy, look to rebound Friday to make the cut.

Thursday, June 12th 2025, 10:55 pm

By: CBS Sports


The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open lived up to the expectations as one of the toughest tests in golf. Only 10 players broke par in Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where ideal weather still couldn’t soften one of golf’s toughest tests setting up a pressure-packed Friday as stars like Brooks Koepka (-2), Jon Rahm (-1), and Jordan Spieth (E) look to build momentum, while others like Scottie Scheffler (+3), Rory McIlroy (+4), and Bryson DeChambeau (+3) fight to stay in contention.


Round 2 -- Friday, June 13

Round 2 start time: 5:30 a.m.

Early streaming coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC, 

Late streaming coverage: 6-7 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 6:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app


2025 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

Hole No. 1

  1. 5:45 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
  2. 5:56 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
  3. 6:07 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
  4. 6:18 a.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
  5. 6:29 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
  6. 6:40 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
  7. 6:51 a.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
  8. 7:02 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
  9. 7:13 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
  10. 7:24 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
  11. 7:35 a.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)
  12. 7:46 a.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
  13. 7:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee
  14. 11:30 a.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
  15. 11:41 a.m. — Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
  16. 11:52 a.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
  17. 12:03 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
  18. 12:14 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
  19. 12:25 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
  20. 12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
  21. 12:47 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
  22. 12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
  23. 1:09 p.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
  24. 1:20 p.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
  25. 1:31 p.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
  26. 1:42 p.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Hole No. 10

  1. 5:45 a.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
  2. 5:56 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
  3. 6:07 a.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
  4. 6:18 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
  5. 6:29 a.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
  6. 6:40 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
  7. 6:51 a.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
  8. 7:02 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
  9. 7:13 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
  10. 7:24 a.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  11. 7:35 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
  12. 7:46 a.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz
  13. 7:57 a.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
  14. 11:30 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
  15. 11:41 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
  16. 11:52 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
  17. 12:03 p.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
  18. 12:14 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
  19. 12:25 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
  20. 12:36 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
  21. 12:47 p.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
  22. 12:58 p.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
  23. 1:09 p.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
  24. 1:20 p.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
  25. 1:31 p.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
  26. 1:42 p.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
