2025 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times, Pairings: Full Friday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open lived up to the expectations as one of the toughest tests in golf. Only 10 players broke par in Thursday’s opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where ideal weather still couldn’t soften one of golf’s toughest tests setting up a pressure-packed Friday as stars like Brooks Koepka (-2), Jon Rahm (-1), and Jordan Spieth (E) look to build momentum, while others like Scottie Scheffler (+3), Rory McIlroy (+4), and Bryson DeChambeau (+3) fight to stay in contention.
Round 2 -- Friday, June 13
Round 2 start time: 5:30 a.m.
Early streaming coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock
TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC,
Late streaming coverage: 6-7 p.m. on Peacock
Featured Groups live stream: 6:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app
2025 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings
Hole No. 1
- 5:45 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
- 5:56 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
- 6:07 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
- 6:18 a.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
- 6:29 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
- 6:40 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
- 6:51 a.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
- 7:02 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
- 7:13 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
- 7:24 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
- 7:35 a.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)
- 7:46 a.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
- 7:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee
- 11:30 a.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
- 11:41 a.m. — Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
- 11:52 a.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:03 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:14 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
- 12:25 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
- 12:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
- 12:47 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
- 12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
- 1:09 p.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
- 1:20 p.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
- 1:31 p.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
- 1:42 p.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
Hole No. 10
- 5:45 a.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
- 5:56 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
- 6:07 a.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
- 6:18 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
- 6:29 a.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
- 6:40 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 6:51 a.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
- 7:02 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
- 7:13 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
- 7:24 a.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 7:35 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
- 7:46 a.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz
- 7:57 a.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
- 11:30 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
- 11:41 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
- 11:52 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
- 12:03 p.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
- 12:14 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
- 12:25 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
- 12:36 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:47 p.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
- 12:58 p.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
- 1:09 p.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
- 1:20 p.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
- 1:31 p.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
- 1:42 p.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins