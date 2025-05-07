Thunder vs. Nuggets pre-game news conference; 5 takeaways

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to go head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets following Monday's loss, both head coaches, Mark Daigneault and David Adelman, offered insight into what fans can expect.

By: Destini Pittman

-

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to go head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets following Monday's loss, both head coaches, Mark Daigneault and David Adelman, offered insight into what fans can expect.

Here are five key takeaways from the pregame press conference:

1. Limiting Denver’s Rhythm Is Key

Daigneault pointed out Denver's unusually low assist numbers in Game 1, but said the Thunder aren't specifically targeting passes, they’re focused on disrupting overall rhythm. He added that many of Denver’s unassisted points came from offensive rebounds, a key area OKC must improve on.

2. Free Throws and Foul Discipline Are Major Focus Areas

The Nuggets were in the bonus early in both the first and fourth quarters of Game 1. Daigneault said OKC needs to stay physical without fouling, calling Denver “blunt force” in their attack.

He also pointed out how free throws allowed Denver to slow the game and set their defense late.

3. Thunder Have “Plenty of Paths to Improve” After Close Loss

Despite the two-point loss, Daigneault emphasized that OKC created good looks and played solid defense on first-shot attempts. He said the team had one of its highest totals of potential assists all season and expects better execution and shot-making in Game 2.

David Adelman takeaways

﻿

4. Veteran voices like Russ and Joker are driving internal accountability

Adelman praised the team’s leadership, noting that players—not just coaches—are taking ownership of communication and in-game adjustments. He highlighted Russell Westbrook's perspective and Nikola Jokić’s growing vocal role, saying it's been “very apparent” during the playoffs and reflects a locker room culture where experience and feedback are trusted and encouraged.

4. Turnovers and transition defense must improve

Denver committed 18 turnovers in Game 1, many of them unforced or in transition. Adelman said Oklahoma City’s shot-blocking turns missed shots into “run-outs” and emphasized the need for cleaner offensive execution to avoid giving the Thunder momentum. He expects a more composed effort in Game 2, especially in valuing possessions and controlling the early pace.