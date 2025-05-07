Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces challenge to State Board of Education

In a press conference Wednesday morning, former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced a new legal challenge against the State Board of Education.

By: Christian Hans

According to a news release an Oklahoma-based public relations firm, the lawsuit raises concerns about the Board’s process in adopting new Social Studies Standards for Oklahoma schools.

The law firm says Hunter is representing a group of Oklahoma citizens, including parents, grandparents and educators

In a news conference on Wednesday, Hunter said he intends to call each member of the State Board of Education, including State Superintendent Ryan Walters, as witnesses in the suit.

Hunter said he intends to go before a judge and request a restraining order Wednesday afternoon to prevent the standards from going into effect.

"My clients believe the citizens of Oklahoma and the legislature need to know the facts and the evidence relating to the impropriety around the adoption of the standards," Hunter said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a statement in response to the lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon.

"The loudest voices attacking Oklahoma’s new social studies standards come straight from the teachers union playbook. Why? Because these standards do something they can’t stand: teach students to be proud of America. These are the most pro-American standards in the nation, rooted in the founding principles that built this country and shaped our state. That’s exactly what Oklahoma parents want their kids to learn. Time and again, these radical teachers’ unions are standing against the future of Oklahoma’s education system and the values we hold dear. We’re proud of these standards, and we’ll keep fighting for an education system that puts students and our country first."