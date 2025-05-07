Pottawatomie County declares state of emergency following flooding

The county has experienced widespread road closures, and last week, one person died.

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 11:23 pm

By: Matt McCabe


SHAWNEE -

Pottawatomie County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday following widespread flash flooding in the past week, including one death. 

Their declaration follows a similar declaration Governor Stitt issued on Monday, which also included Pottawatomie County. 

SEE ALSO: Disaster declaration expanded to include 38 Oklahoma counties from April floods

The decision allows county officials to enforce different sets of rules and to make emergency purchases. 

“We work with all of our agencies out there, whether that's the sheriff's office, local PD, fire departments, they report that,” said Aaron Scott, director of emergency management for the county. “So, we have a great Facebook following, our district barns, they help out tremendously. They let us know where the damage is.” 

The state Office of Emergency Management is currently tallying the number of structures in Oklahoma which have been impacted by recent flooding events. 

In Pottawatomie County, Scott emphasized that the impact has largely been on roads. 

“We did have a lot of heavy localized rainfall,” he said. “The most I've ever seen personally.” 

Anyone who has experienced flooding damage is asked to make a report to damage.ok.gov
Matt McCabe
Matt McCabe

Matt McCabe is an award-winning journalist who has worked in Rockford, IL, and Kansas City, MO. Matt joined the News 9 team in May of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 6th, 2025

May 8th, 2025

May 8th, 2025

May 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025

May 9th, 2025