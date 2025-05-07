Pottawatomie County declares state of emergency following flooding

The county has experienced widespread road closures, and last week, one person died.

By: Matt McCabe

Pottawatomie County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday following widespread flash flooding in the past week, including one death.

Their declaration follows a similar declaration Governor Stitt issued on Monday, which also included Pottawatomie County.

The decision allows county officials to enforce different sets of rules and to make emergency purchases.

“We work with all of our agencies out there, whether that's the sheriff's office, local PD, fire departments, they report that,” said Aaron Scott, director of emergency management for the county. “So, we have a great Facebook following, our district barns, they help out tremendously. They let us know where the damage is.”

The state Office of Emergency Management is currently tallying the number of structures in Oklahoma which have been impacted by recent flooding events.

In Pottawatomie County, Scott emphasized that the impact has largely been on roads.

“We did have a lot of heavy localized rainfall,” he said. “The most I've ever seen personally.”

Anyone who has experienced flooding damage is asked to make a report to damage.ok.gov.



