Thunder reveal Game 2 playoff shirt ahead of semifinals matchup with Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder have revealed the playoff T-shirt that will be given to fans attending Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

By: Graham Dowers

The shirt, which will be placed on every seat at Paycom Center, is black with bold yellow lettering that reads "THUNDER PLAYOFFS", separated by an image of a basketball court featuring the Thunder’s logo at center court. Below the design, “Oklahoma City Basketball” is printed in orange. The right sleeve bears the white logo of Riverwind Casino, a sponsor of the OKC Thunder.

This shirt continues the team’s tradition of offering playoff giveaways to create a unified crowd presence.

Tipoff for Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City. Fans are encouraged to wear the shirt to support the team.