Oklahoma Turnpike Authority warns of PikePass scam texts, fake websites

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is warning drivers to watch out for tech scams using the agency’s PikePass logo and branding to trick customers into handing over personal and financial information.

During a board meeting on Tuesday, OTA officials said scammers are sending fraudulent text messages claiming recipients have unpaid tolls. The texts include a link to a fake website that mimics the official PikePass site, directing users to submit payment.

OTA emphasized that they do not send toll notifications via text message. If you receive one, the agency urges you to report it immediately to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Officials say these scams have become more sophisticated in recent months, often using nearly identical copies of OTA web pages and logos. The agency is working alongside federal law enforcement to track and remove the fraudulent content, but removal is not immediate.

Customers are encouraged to only use the official PikePass website for any toll-related matters.

For now, OTA says staying vigilant and reporting suspicious messages is the best way to stop scammers from targeting more Oklahoma drivers.