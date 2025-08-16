Mother of OU Rugby Player demands justice five months after his death

Five months after the death of Joe Pal, a 23-year-old University of Oklahoma rugby player, his family continues to seek answers and accountability.

By: Deanne Stein

“I don’t really know the true story,” said Amanda Pal, Joe Pal’s mother.

Pal died in March following a physical altercation near the OU campus. According to Norman police, he was found severely injured in a parking lot near Boyd Street and Classen and died five days later at a local hospital. His death certificate, provided by the family, lists the cause of death as “acute blunt force trauma to the head – by assault” and classifies it as a homicide. However, Norman police have only referred to the case as a death investigation, and no arrests or charges have been made.

“I’m very frustrated that there was not an arrest,” she said. “There was no accountability at all.”

Amanda said the men involved waited nearly an hour before calling 911 after the attack. She believes their delayed response contributed to her son’s death.

“It was the time that the brain swelled that destroyed his brain stem,” she explained. “These guys whether they intended to hurt Joe or not, they did, and then they did not get him help and because of those two choices that they made my son's dead.”

Joe had hoped to become a nurse and continue helping others.

“He could have continued to make the world a better place and they took that away,” she said.

Despite her grief, Amanda said her son continued to save lives after his death through organ donation.

The state medical examiner’s official autopsy report has not yet been released. Police say the case was fully investigated and submitted to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office. The DA's office has not yet responded to our request for comments on whether or not charges have been filed.