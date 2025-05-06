Edmond Fine Arts Foundation hosting 40th anniversary celebration

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 9:41 am
The Edmond Fine Arts Kaleidoscope is inviting everyone to a night of outdoor fun, celebrating 40 years of inspiring the arts.
The event later this month will allow guests to look back on decades of art education, expression and advocacy.
News 9 spoke with Edmond Fine Arts Institute Program and Events Director Savannah Whitehead to learn more.
A: It's celebrating our 40th anniversary, and so we're going to have a giant table surrounding our building at Edmond Fine Art at 27 East Edwards Street, and we're going to have an art auction, performances, all kinds of things just celebrating the past 40 years as well as honoring the future and helping to plan for that.
A: This art is by Ryan Williams, and he is an artist at Edmond Fine Arts. He's a teacher with us and also just an acclaimed artist in the community. He will be donating a commission piece, so you could win a one-of-a-kind commission done by Ryan Williams, a very exclusive opportunity. So you want to be there to have a chance to win.
A: We will be premiering our 5 by 5 show and sale at the event, so you can get everything from a little 5 by 5 to a huge piece. Of course, we will also have opportunities to participate in a community mural and a live art piece done by Banaz.
A: Especially now more than ever, I just urge people, if there's been an arts organization that has impacted your life or an event that you've enjoyed going to, consider making a donation to that organization. Whether it be, of course, I hope it's Edmond Fine Arts, but just any arts organization, they could really use the support right now. We're so grateful to the Kerr Foundation, which did a match for our $40,000 in 40 Days campaign that we're doing right now.
A: The tickets are $140.00 and include a three-course dinner catered by the Holloway Restaurant Group.
To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the Edmond Fine Arts Foundation website.
