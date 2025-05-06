What is a floodplain? See how state leaders are preparing Oklahomans for floods

With flooding a concern amid recent heavy rainfall, be prepared for any disaster event and check to see if you live on or near a floodplain.

By: Christian Hans

With concerns for flooding rising amid heavy rainfall, Oklahoma leaders are working to make sure residents are prepared for when disaster strikes.

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board says one in four Oklahoma homes will flood during a 30-year mortgage, and Gov. Kevin Stitt says he wants to make sure Oklahomans are ready when the need arises.

In May, Stitt and the board have teamed up to declare May "Flood Awareness Month."

“Oklahomans should take the first opportunity to get informed about nearby floodplains, floodplain development regulations, and make decisions about flood insurance and flood preparation,” OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham said. “Given the deadly and expensive nature of floods and the rapid timeframe in which they can occur, being ready for the next event is essential.”

Water resource officials say Oklahomans have received more than $200,000,000 in National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) payments, and 30% of those claims come from areas outside of the 100-year flood boundary.

To see if your home is near a floodplain, visit the OWRB website.