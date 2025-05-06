Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson to seek clemency

Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson will seek clemency before the State Pardon and Parole Board, with Attorney General Gentner Drummond opposing his request.

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 6:06 am

By: Christian Hans


Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson will stand before the State Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday to ask for clemency.

Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and killing Mary Bowles after carjacking her in the parking lot of a Tulsa mall.

Earlier this year, Hanson was moved back to Oklahoma from a federal prison in Louisiana to face the death penalty.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the board to deny Hanson's clemency request.


