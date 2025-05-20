Judge upholds sentence for former Oklahoma Death Row inmate

A former Oklahoma Death Row inmate's appeal to be resentenced has been struck down, with a Canadian County judge deciding Richard Smith will stay in prison for the 1989 murder of John Cederlund.

By: Christian Hans

A Canadian County judge upholds the sentence for a former Death Row inmate, according to court records.

Richard Smith was granted clemency in 2010 after spending two decades on death row for killing John Cederlund in 1986.

Smith was commuted to life in prison without parole, but asked to be resentenced in 2024 under the Survivor's Act, claiming abuse led to the crime.

A judge denied Smith's appeal on the basis that he had no domestic relationship with Cederlund.

Smith has since been returned to state custody.



