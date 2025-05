Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Analysis, reactions, and more.

By: Destini Pittman

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Thunder broke their winning streak in Monday's game, with the Nuggets winning 121 to 119

Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs takes place Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

