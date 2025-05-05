Thunder v. Nuggets: 9 takeaways from pre-game press conference

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, both head coaches, Mark Daigneault and David Adelman, offered insight into what fans can expect.

By: Destini Pittman

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, both head coaches, Mark Daigneault and David Adelman, offered insight into what fans can expect. Here are nine key takeaways from their comments leading into Game 1:

From Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault:

1. Denver's Defensive Variety Will Test OKC’s Offensive Poise

Daigneault acknowledged the Nuggets’ ability to disrupt opponents with a mix of defensive looks.

“They're trying to keep you off balance,” he said, noting that Denver opened their last series with a surprising defensive setup. OKC’s challenge will be to remain confident and aggressive despite the shifting schemes.

2. Past Matchups Have Built Familiarity Between the Teams

The Thunder and Nuggets have squared off frequently, not just in the regular season but also in preseason matchups. That continuity, according to Daigneault, has given OKC a better understanding of what adjustments might be necessary during the series.

3. Expect Frontcourt Flexibility on Nikola Jokić

Daigneault hinted at deploying multiple defensive looks against MVP candidate Nikola Jokić. The Thunder may rotate Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren as primary defenders or even use them together, depending on matchups and game flow.

4. Nuggets' Short Rotation Packs a Punch

While Denver relies more heavily on a seven-man rotation, Daigneault credited their experience and impact. “They’ve got experience, they've got offensive firepower, they've got defensive toughness, and they're good on the glass,” he said.

From Nuggets Interim Coach David Adelman:

6. Quick Turnaround from Game 7 Doesn't Shake the Nuggets

Adelman emphasized that the team has mentally moved on quickly from their grueling first-round series, saying the players looked “ready to go” in practice. While the physical recovery is out of their control, the coaching staff focused on shifting gears and preparing for a well-rested Thunder team. He said that the emotional momentum from their Game 7 win can be a positive force heading into the next challenge.

7. Familiarity with OKC Heightens the Strategic Battle

Adelman says the deep familiarity between the Nuggets and Thunder, who have faced off numerous times in both preseason and regular season. He said the last two games between the teams "felt like a playoff series," with tactical adjustments that will carry over. He also praised the Thunder as “the best team in the West,” noting their improvement and depth this season.

8. Bench Usage May Shift Based on Game Flow

With OKC known for its depth and frequent 10-man rotations, Adelman said the Nuggets will stay flexible with their bench decisions. While Denver used a tight rotation in the first round, he suggested the coaching staff is ready to expand if necessary to match OKC’s tempo. “If we have to use more bodies to stay in the game, we’ll do that,” he said.

9. High Praise for Former Nugget Hartenstein

Adelman spoke highly of the time Isaiah Hartenstein spent with the Nuggets. He said it was tough for him to get minutes behind Jokic, but he’s grown into a perfect fit with OKC’s system.

"For him to come here to this team and this culture they've built, it makes sense that he fits," said Adelman. “He’s a good dude… seeing him every day was enjoyable.”

