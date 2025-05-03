OKC Thunder unveils game one playoff shirt ahead of Western Conference Semifinals

The Oklahoma City Thunder is amping up the playoff energy with the release of their official Game One T-shirt for the Western Conference Semifinals.

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma City Thunder is amping up the playoff energy with the release of their official Game One T-shirt for the Western Conference Semifinals. The team revealed the bold new design ahead of Monday night's matchup, set for 8:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Paycom Center.

The shirt, which will be placed on every seat in the arena, features large, retro-styled yellow and orange lettering that spells out “OKC” with “Thunder” stamped across the middle in orange. The bottom of the design includes the Thunder logo and the phrase “PLAYOFFS25,” marking the team’s 2025 postseason run.

The Thunder continues its tradition of hyping up fans with exclusive T-shirts for each home playoff game, turning the crowd into a coordinated wave of support. Monday's game marks the team's first appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals since 2016, and fans are expected to bring high energy as OKC awaits its opponent.

Fans who can’t make it to the game can still get in on the action by following @OKCThunder on social media for behind-the-scenes looks and merch updates.

Tip-off for Game One is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.